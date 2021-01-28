Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading Down 5.1%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 762,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 663,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.