Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.39. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

