First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.18 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.