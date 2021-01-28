First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,882. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

