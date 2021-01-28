First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.48 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

