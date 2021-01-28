First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FSEA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.
