First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FSEA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

