First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Head to Head Analysis

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 2.93 $12.95 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates three full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; one full service branch in Rockland County; two full service branch offices in Orange County; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

