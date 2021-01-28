First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to $29.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.69.

FQVLF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

