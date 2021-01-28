First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

FM opened at C$20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.17. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.54.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.