First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 804,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

