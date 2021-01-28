First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

FFWM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 196,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,051. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

