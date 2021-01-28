First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $61.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. First Foundation posted sales of $55.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $255.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $261.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $271.17 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $279.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,051. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $934.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

