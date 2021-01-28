First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.69. 678,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 591,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

