First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 678,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

