First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. Also, Chairman Peter Hui bought 11,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

