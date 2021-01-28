First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genpact were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $39.67. 13,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,933. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

