First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

