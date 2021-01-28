First Bank & Trust Sells 435 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,951. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.