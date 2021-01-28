First Bank & Trust Sells 189 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $10.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.00. 50,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85.
In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.