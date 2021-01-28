First Bank & Trust Sells 189 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $10.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.00. 50,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

