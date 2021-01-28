First Bank & Trust Sells 11,375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,435. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

