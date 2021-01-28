First Bank & Trust Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.29. 10,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

