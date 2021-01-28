First Bank & Trust Invests $382,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 13,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,955. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

