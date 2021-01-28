First Bank & Trust Has $2.93 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

ECL stock traded up $8.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.37. 24,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.