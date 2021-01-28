First Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 70,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,407. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

