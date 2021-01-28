First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB remained flat at $$33.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.