First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

