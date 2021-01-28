First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FBP opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

