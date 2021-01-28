Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.73 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00013996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $243,230.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,585.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.62 or 0.04177890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00411498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.01247941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00526444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00431656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023093 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,475,660 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.