FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FireEye in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FEYE. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

FEYE opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 117,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $4,008,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 85,360 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 54,693 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

