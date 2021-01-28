FintruX Network Price Up 16% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $392,176.33 and $4.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

