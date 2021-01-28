Financial Review: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and Towerstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towerstream has a beta of -2.43, indicating that its share price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Towerstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Towerstream N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Towerstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 32.18 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Towerstream $24.60 million 0.01 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Towerstream.

Summary

Ayro beats Towerstream on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

