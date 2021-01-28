Financial Contrast: Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) vs. Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comjoyful International and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comjoyful International 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 15 5 0 2.14

Yelp has a consensus price target of $29.48, suggesting a potential downside of 17.80%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Comjoyful International.

Volatility and Risk

Comjoyful International has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comjoyful International and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 2.62 $40.88 million $0.52 68.96

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Comjoyful International.

Profitability

This table compares Comjoyful International and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.8% of Comjoyful International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats Comjoyful International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comjoyful International Company Profile

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system. The company also provides beverages, including beer, tea, and juice, as well as fruits, nuts, and dumplings. It operates three healthcare clubs, which are located in Wuxi, Nanjing, and Jintan. The company was formerly known as Camelot Corporation and changed its name to Comjoyful International Company in January 2013. Comjoyful International Company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Beijing, China.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; and Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content. Additionally, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a selection of restaurants and delivery options. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

