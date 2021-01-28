Financial Comparison: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) versus Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Focus Universal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 224.47 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -12.38 Focus Universal $1.46 million 112.22 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Focus Universal has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

Risk and Volatility

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and Focus Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearSign Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats Focus Universal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

