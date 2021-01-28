Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Raised to $18.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

