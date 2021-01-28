Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

FRGI opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

