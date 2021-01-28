Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after buying an additional 433,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average is $142.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

