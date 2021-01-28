Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:FLDR opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.