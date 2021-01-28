Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of FDBC stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 5,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

