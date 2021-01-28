Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Shares Gap Up to $2,305.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,305.00, but opened at $2,407.00. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) shares last traded at $2,475.00, with a volume of 254,894 shares traded.

FEVR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,184.44 ($28.54).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,383.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.73.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

