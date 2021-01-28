FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. State Street Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.83 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

