FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FB Financial by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

