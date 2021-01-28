Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) traded down 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.25. 1,045,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 761,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

