Farmers Trust Co. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 1,850,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,083,512. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

