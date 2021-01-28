Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 370,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402,985. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

