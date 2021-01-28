Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK stock traded up $30.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $728.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

