Farmers Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 852 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.91. 42,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

