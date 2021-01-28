Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Several brokerages have commented on FMAO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 9,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

