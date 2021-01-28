Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$590.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$500.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$497.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$451.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$417.97. The company has a market cap of C$13.56 billion and a PE ratio of -209.59. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.8608012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

