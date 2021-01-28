Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

FICO opened at $469.07 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

