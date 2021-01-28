Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $469.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.72. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

